Warner Music Group Partners with Styngr for Music Licensing to Game Developers

SANTA MONICA (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Group (WMG) has partnered with Styngr to offer game developers access to pre-licensed music tracks for game inclusion.

Game developers will have the ability to integrate these WMG recordings into their games. That includes customized radio stations in games like Grand Theft Auto. Styngr also offers “music-based character enhancements,” including skins, emoticons, and other transactions that gamers can buy.

Alex Tarrand, Co-Founder of Styngr, told Digital Music News, “Our solution offers top tracks to gamers. It’s simple to integrate and handles all the backend rights management. Styngr ensures artists are paid for their music, and gamers get an amazing experience. We also will assist our clients in connecting with our label partners for other in-game artist exclusives from some of music’s biggest acts.”

Firefly Games are planning several music-based game integrations using the Styngr platform. The studio is working within Terminator: Dark Fate at current. It is also working on music-related purchases in games like Rainbow High and the currently under development Umbrella Academy.