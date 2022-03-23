Reservoir Media Acquires Stake in Entire Catalog of Captain America: Civil War Composer Henry Jackman

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Reservoir Media has closed an agreement with Captain America: Civil War composer Henry Jackman. Reservoir announced this latest music investment today (March 23), stating that the deal “includes rights in Jackman’s entire catalog.”

The London-born Jackman has composing credits on several projects, including Kick-Ass, Puss in Boots, Wreck-It Ralph, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Monsters vs. Aliens, and sequels like Pixels and Detective Pikachu. In addition, Jackman has scored numerous television series such as Disney+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and video games including Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Just Cause 3.

Jackman indicated that the windfall will enable him to solely pursue personally appealing projects moving forward. “Thanks to this unique and forward-looking collaboration with Reservoir, I am now able to focus exclusively on pursuing whichever projects I find most creatively inspiring. For this, I am exceptionally grateful.”

Jackman is a former Hans Zimmer collaborator and has released three albums (Utopia, Transfiguration, and Acoustica) as a solo artist. Reservoir holds a contract with Zimmer and has upwards of 150 film score works, including a joint venture with UK-based music production company Atlantic Screen Music, which features catalogs for Atomic Blonde and Churchill.