   JOIN LOGIN

Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Reservoir Media Acquires Stake in Entire Catalog of Captain America: Civil War Composer Henry Jackman
Captain America
Breaking News Business News Industry News International News Music Publishing Public Relations

Reservoir Media Acquires Stake in Entire Catalog of Captain America: Civil War Composer Henry Jackman

Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos  Contact Me
7 0

Henry Jackman | Spotify
Henry Jackman

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Reservoir Media has closed an agreement with Captain America: Civil War composer Henry Jackman. Reservoir announced this latest music investment today (March 23), stating that the deal “includes rights in Jackman’s entire catalog.”

The London-born Jackman has composing credits on several projects, including Kick-Ass, Puss in Boots, Wreck-It Ralph, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Monsters vs. Aliens, and sequels like Pixels and Detective Pikachu. In addition, Jackman has scored numerous television series such as Disney+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and video games including Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Just Cause 3.

Jackman indicated that the windfall will enable him to solely pursue personally appealing projects moving forward. “Thanks to this unique and forward-looking collaboration with Reservoir, I am now able to focus exclusively on pursuing whichever projects I find most creatively inspiring. For this, I am exceptionally grateful.”

Jackman is a former Hans Zimmer collaborator and has released three albums (UtopiaTransfiguration, and Acoustica) as a solo artist. Reservoir holds a contract with Zimmer and has upwards of 150 film score works, including a joint venture with UK-based music production company Atlantic Screen Music, which features catalogs for Atomic Blonde and Churchill.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post