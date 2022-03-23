Petition to Remove Kanye West from Coachella Passes 35,000 Signatures

(CelebrityAccess) – A petition calling for the removal of the artist formerly known as Kanye West from the 2022 Coachella Festival lineup has now passed 35,000 signatures.

The Change.org petition, headed by a Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Instagram fan account, organizer Caramello Marie said that Coachella and other businesses should be “ashamed of themselves” for continuing to associate with Ye. The petition description also states Ye has recently “been threatening bodily harm on others.”

A similar Change.org petition featuring Travis Scott and signatures to put him back on the Coachella lineup was removed due to “fraudulent signatures” by the Change.org team. A Change.org spokesperson told BuzzFeed that “The petition was found to contain fraudulent signatures, which were removed. After further investigation, our team discovered the petition had produced several fraudulent attempts, which forced a complete removal.”

As of press time, the signature count was 35,550, with a goal of 50,000. Complex reports that as of Tuesday (March 22), Change.org’s most recent review of the Ye Coachella petition showed “no irregular activity.”

This April, the 2022 lineup for Coachella’s return includes fellow headliners Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, and Harry Styles. While Ye previously threatened to pull out of the Coachella slot over a viral clip of Eilish stopping her show to help a distressed fan in the audience, which he perceived had a Travis Scott connection, the latest focus comes amid a more significant controversy surrounding Ye’s recent social media activity.

He was recently suspended from the Meta-owned platform Instagram, and his offer to perform at the 2022 Grammy awards was rescinded due to “concerning online behavior.” All has been quiet (so far) on the Ye front as his social media accounts have remained inactive as of press time.

To view the petition, please click HERE.