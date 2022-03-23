Two Years After His Death, Country Music Legend Kenny Rogers is Remembered With Memorial Service

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Friends and family of the late Kenny Rogers finally gathered together this past weekend to memorialize his life and legacy, two years after the country legend died. The service had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, March 20th, a small group of close friends, family, and band members gathered at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, GA, to pay their respects. The ceremony was hosted by long-time touring partners Linda Davis and Billy Dean, and over fifteen speakers memorialized Rogers with stories and kind words.

The ceremony concluded with Dr. T. Lynn Smith and a gospel choir singing “Amazing Grace” and a performance of “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” a favorite of the country legend.

Alongside their statement, the Rogers family would like to extend a public invitation for fans to visit his final resting place at the Oakland Cemetary.

Rogers had an over six-decade-long career with country classics such as “Islands in the Stream” with Dolly Parton, “Through the Years,” “Coward of the County,” and “The Gambler,” among countless others. He received six CMA awards, three Grammys, had 24 No. 1 hits, the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, and CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime Award.

Rogers died on March 20, 2020, at the age of 81.