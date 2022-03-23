Clint Wiley and Julie Sturdivant Join CAA

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Clint Wiley and Julie Sturdivant have joined Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in the music touring division. Both will be based out of the Nashville office.

Before joining CAA, music agent, Wiley began his career at Third Coast Artists Agency with stints at APA, Paradigm, and Artisan. His touring roster includes Raul Malo, Asleep at the Wheel, Ray Benson, The Mavericks, and McKinley James.

CAA Co-Head of Nashville Music, Darin Murphy, tells MusicRow, “Clint has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the live music business. His skills, experience, and taste – specifically in the world of country music – will provide further fuel to our exceptional Nashville team and to our music touring colleagues and clients globally.”

Sturdivant joins CAA from the digital marketing agency Marbaloo Marketing, with prior career stints at KOST 103.5 and Interscope Records. She will be working as a Music Brand Partnerships Executive at CAA, helping lead brand partnership efforts for the Nashville roster of artists, including Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, and Carrie Underwood, among others.

“Julie is a creative and highly accomplished industry veteran with tremendous experience working with country music legends, as well as emerging artists,” says CAA’s Head of Music Brand Partnerships, Tom Worcester, to Music Row. “We are excited to add her unique talent to our outstanding brand partnerships group, who work daily to connect our artists with innovative and meaningful opportunities.”

In addition to Wiley and Sturdivant, CAA has also announced a variety of artist-brand collaborations since March 2021. Notable deals include Hunter Hayes and Smirnoff, Carly Peace and Northwestern Mutual, Brett Eldredge and Facebook Audio Rooms, Keith Urban and JBL/Harman, and Maddie & Tae and Hot Tools.