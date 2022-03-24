Aerosmith Announces Deuces are Wild Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Aerosmith is back with their wildly successful Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild.

As part of the continued celebration around their 50th anniversary, four-time Grammy-winning rock legends Aerosmith will embark on their residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, beginning Friday, June 17th. This will be the first live concert experience presented in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live. Dolby Atmos brings fans face-to-face with one of the most immersive, state-of-the-art audio experiences. Dolby Atmos brings live performance to the next level by taking listeners inside the music, whether hearing the layers of instruments move around or catching a singer’s subtle breath.

Deuces are Wild consists of a 90-minute innovative and thrilling live performance. The band takes fans deep into their groundbreaking career with exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from Aerosmith’s archives featured through a 12-screen media presentation produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning global visual effects studio Pixomondo. Using cutting-edge technology, Pixomondo brings Aerosmith’s infamous wings to life, which magically unfold to herald the band’s arrival on stage.

“The only rust at Dolby Live is going to be our van in the lobby! We are locked, cocked, and loaded!” – Steven Tyler

Members of Aerosmith’s “Aero Force One” fan club will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning Thursday, March 24 at 9 a.m.

Citi is the official card of Aerosmith’s residency at Park MGM. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Friday, March 25, through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International’s loyalty rewards program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Monday, March 28.

Tickets starting go on sale Thursday, March 31. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/aerosmith. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Aerosmith Residency Show Dates:

June 2022: 17, 20, 23, 26, 29

July 2022: 2, 5, 8

September 2022: 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29

October 2022: 2, 5

November 2022: 19, 23, 26, 29

December 2022: 2, 5, 8, 11