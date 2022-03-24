The Recording Academy and SiriusXM Bring Back the Grammy Channel

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – In collaboration with the RIAA, The Grammy channel returns to SiriusXM to celebrate the upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

In tribute to this year’s nominees, the Grammy channel will feature music from across the Grammy award categories, including music from Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, and more, all leading up to the Grammy broadcast of “Music’s Biggest Night” on April 3rd at 8 pm EST.

Listeners can also expect to hear music from Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees such as Bonnie Raitt and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, as well as interviews with music’s biggest stars from behind the scenes at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The limited-edition channel will begin March 23 and run through April 6 on SiriusXM channel 105.