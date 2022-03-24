Electronic Music Festival îLESONIQ 2022 Reveals Full Daily Lineup Featuring Swedish House Mafia, French Montana, Gunna and More

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) – îLESONIQ 2022 has released its full daily lineup for 2022. One of the most exciting festivals for electronic music lovers, the festival takes place at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on August 5 – 7.

In addition to headliners Eric Prydz, Illenium b2b Excision, Swedish House Mafia, and previously announced artists, Montreal’s own Black Tiger Sex Machine will be on hand to spread the gospel of their distinctly dark bass music; along with German techno legend, Dixon, and world-renowned DJ, Don Diablo, who will represent the Dutch EDM scene. Also appearing is Canada’s own DVBBS – winners of Electronic/Dance Artist/ Group or Duo of the Year at the Canadian Music Week Indie Awards last year; French superstar Madeon will bring his futuristic show to the Coca-Cola NEON stage; Aly & Fila will give audiences the trance sound of Egypt; LA’s Kompany will make sure that Bass isn’t forgotten; while Florida rapper Cochise will delight the crowd with his anime-referencing lyrics and hazy beats.