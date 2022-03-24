Electronic Music Festival îLESONIQ 2022 Reveals Full Daily Lineup Featuring Swedish House Mafia, French Montana, Gunna and More

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) – îLESONIQ 2022 has released its full daily lineup for 2022. One of the most exciting festivals for electronic music lovers, the festival takes place at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on August 5 – 7.
In addition to headliners Eric Prydz, Illenium b2b Excision, Swedish House Mafia, and previously announced artists, Montreal’s own Black Tiger Sex Machine will be on hand to spread the gospel of their distinctly dark bass music; along with German techno legend, Dixon, and world-renowned DJ, Don Diablo, who will represent the Dutch EDM scene.
Also appearing is Canada’s own DVBBS – winners of Electronic/Dance Artist/ Group or Duo of the Year at the Canadian Music Week Indie Awards last year; French superstar Madeon will bring his futuristic show to the Coca-Cola NEON stage; Aly & Fila will give audiences the trance sound of Egypt; LA’s Kompany will make sure that Bass isn’t forgotten; while Florida rapper Cochise will delight the crowd with his anime-referencing lyrics and hazy beats.
”îLESONIQ is curated to give every fan of electronic music their own playground to enjoy and explore”, explains Evelyne Côté, Director of Programming, Concerts & Events at evenko and co-founder of the festival. ”Expect the best electronic dance music experience with a range of world class acts, as well as emerging ground-breaking producers & DJs. Every day at the festival features something for every type of mood and style, from bass to techno, deep house to EDM, and hip hop to trance”.
Additionally, the production team analyzed how sound travels on site and will be reconfiguring equipment, adding sound towers, speakers and subwoofers, as well as implementing surround sound for the 2022 festival, confirmed via media release.
Festival passes are now on sale via www.ilesoniq.com. $1 from every pass sold will be donated to the evenko foundation, via the Plus1 organization.