Nettwerk Music Group Announces Multiple Promotions Across A&R Department

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) – Nettwerk Music Group has announced multiple promotions across its A&R department. The news comes as Nettwerk’s A&R division begins to expand globally.

Rachel Cragg has been promoted to Vice President, A&R, and Strategy, while Sameer Sadhu and Angus Blair are now Vice President(s), A&R, respectfully.

Cragg has built a roster of global artists, including Mallrat, Neil Frances, Kali, Dee Holt, and Hermitude. Sadhu has a roster that includes Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness, Miami Horror, Miya Folick, Tim Atlas, and Vacations. Blair and his current 5-years with Nettwerk have seen him work Leisure, Matt Maltese, Himalayas, Mega, Seafret, Bad Sounds, and Rhodes.

Nettwerk co-founder Mark Jowett per media release, said: “Rachel, Angus, and Sameer’s unique styles and keen eyes for talent have made them invaluable members of Nettwerk’s A&R team. They super-serve their artists, and we couldn’t be more proud and grateful to have them as leaders at the label.”

