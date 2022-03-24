Full-Service Music Company Missing Piece Group Announces Promotions and Staff Hires Amid Company Expansion

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Missing Piece Group has announced new promotions and staff hires to the expanding company. Missing Piece works with client teams to build a strategy for initial exposure, audience reach, and long-term career development, offering services such as radio promotion, artist management, public relations, digital marketing, playlist pitching, and label Missing Piece Records.

Erik Andersen has been promoted to Senior Director of Publicity, Justin Schmidt has been promoted to Director of Publicity, and Bryan Ros has been added to the Nashville publicity team following his tenure with the Americana Music Association.

“One of Missing Piece’s greatest strengths is the continuity of our team; I’m extraordinarily grateful that as we enter our 12th year of business, many of our executives have been with the company since its earliest days. Both Erik and Justin are seasoned, exceptionally talented publicists, and along with our GM Joe Sivick and head of marketing John Hammond has been essential in making this company what it is today,” explains CEO/Founder Michael Krumper. “At the same time, I’m thrilled for us to be adding a new publicist to our growing presence in Nashville, led by our Director of Publicity Michelle Steele. Bryan’s background working for the Americana Music Association makes him a natural addition to the company.”

Missing Piece Group’s roster of clients includes Ashley Monroe, Blue Note Records, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Dan Wilson, Hailey Whitters, Jackson Browne, Keb’ Mo,’ Leslie Jordan, Low Cut Connie, Old Crow Medicine Show, Tom Jones, and more.