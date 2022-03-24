Julian Lennon Signs Global Recording Deal with BMG

(CelebrityAccess) – Julian Lennon has signed a new global recordings agreement with BMG. The album is set to be released later this year.

Lennon’s new music follows his NFT drop, titled the Lennon Connection. The auction featured digital art pieces created from his personal and physical memorabilia collection, including Paul McCartney’s handwritten notes for “Hey Jude”, which was originally written for Julian himself.

His most recent full-length albums include Photograph Smile released in 1998 and Everything Changes in 2011.

Lennon’s debut single “Too Late For Goodbyes” was a US and UK hit in 1985. His debut album, Valotte, was certified platinum in the US. The single “Saltwater”, from 1991’s Help Yourself, made the UK Top 10.

“After working on new music for the past few years, I am happy to have found the perfect partner in BMG, to help me bring this work to light,” said Julian Lennon.

BMG EVP global recordings Fred Casimir said: “Julian is a unique artist working across multiple art forms with a clear humanitarian and ecological perspective, which dates back decades. There is sometimes a long wait between Julian Lennon albums, but having heard this one, I’m convinced it was worth the wait.”

The new album deal follows the release of Lennon’s cover of Radiohead’s “Karma Police” (feat. Nuno Bettencourt), which the two performed on AXS TV as a charity benefit for Crew Nation during the pandemic.