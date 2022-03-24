Harry Styles Announces Hotly Anticipated Third Album ‘Harry’s House’ Dropping May 20 – Joni Mitchell Likes It

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy winner and past New Directioner Harry Styles announced Wednesday (March 23) that his eagerly awaited third studio album, Harry’s House, will arrive in stores on May 20th.

According to the media release, Harry’s House will have 13 songs, but no further details were provided for the album’s tracklist. The “She” singer did reveal the Harry’s House cover art. It depicts Styles standing in a caramel-colored room in ballet flats, flowing white babydoll shirt and jeans, looking a little perplexed as the room is shown as upside down and he’s standing on the ceiling.

In addition to the announcement, a 40-second video was released for the new album. Styles walks cautiously onto a theater stage and smiles into the camera as the outline of a yellow house rises above him. His fans didn’t disappoint by hitting social media to give the world their theories and findings upon the album’s announcement. Some eagle-eyed detective fans even discovered a website YouAreHome.co, which shows nothing but a caramel-colored door that updates with a different image each day.

The first door opened on March 19th, showing the cover of Ralph Waldo Emerson’s Nature and Selected Essays; the second door on March 20th opened up to Haruki Murakami’s The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle. The next series of doors revealed a photo of everyone’s home, planet Earth and the following day, Cavallini’s mushroom puzzle. Now, with the announcement, the image is the cover art to Harry’s House, and if you click on it, it takes you to the 40-second video.

Iconic singer/songwriter and overall musical legend Joni Mitchell even weighed in on the hype with a tweet of the Harry’s House cover art and a simple statement, “love the title.” Her reaction makes total musical sense as she had a song called “Harry’s House” off her 1975 album, The Hissing of Summer Lawns. In addition, Styles has made it known he is a fan of Mitchell’s, even covering her song “Big Yellow Taxi” on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio.

Styles’ last album was 2019’s Fine Line which debuted on the Billboard 200. It marked the biggest week for a pop album by a male artist in over four years. The tracks on the album earned a streaming total of 108M in the first week. It was the first album to spend more than one week in the No. 1 spot since Ed Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project.