Wife of Hank Williams Jr. - Mary Jane Thomas Suddenly Dies at Age 58
Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos
NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Mary Jane Thomas, wife to country legend Hank Williams Jr., has passed away suddenly at the age of 58.

Hank Williams Jr. and Mary Jane Thomas

Per MusicRow, Thomas passed away Tuesday (March 22) in Jupiter, FL, from complications due to a recent surgical procedure. Thomas, a former model for Hawaiian Tropic lotion, has been married to Williams since 1990. The couple separated in 2007 but reunited in 2011 as they celebrated their 21st anniversary.

The couple had two children together, daughter Katie Williams-Dunning and son Samuel Williams. In 2020, Katie died tragically in a car accident right in their backyard of Tennessee.

Sam recently came out on social media saying that his father put him into  conservatorship and that he wants out of it. Sam posted a series of tweets, tagging his famous father and saying, “I want out,” and in another tweet, “I’ve been quiet for a long time now. I want this out, and I don’t mind people knowing. They took my grief process, my spirit, my money.” Williams Jr. has not responded or released any statement regarding his son’s stance on social media.

Thomas is survived by Hank, their son Sam, and three grandchildren.

