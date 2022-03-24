SXSW Sets 2023 Dates For Hybrid Fest, Makes 2022 Content Available Online

(Hypebot) — The 2022 SXSW Music Festival wrapped up with the announcement of the 2022 Grulke Prize winners -Developing U.S. Act: Horsegirl, Developing Non-U.S. Act: Yard Act; and Career Act: Dolly Parton.

The next SXSW Conference & Festivals will be held on March 10-19, 2023, in Austin, TX and online.

Relive SXSW 2022

2022 registrants with a SXSW Badge or Online Pass can watch Keynotes, Featured Sessions, select music showcases, and more via on-demand content.

A SXSW After Pass grants access to view SXSW Online content now through April 17, 2022 on the SXSW Schedule and SXSW TV app.

More content is also available on the SXSW YouTube channel with Daily Highlights, interviews from the SXSW Live Studio, and more Conference clips from SXSW 2022. SXSW News will also offer full-length videos and continued event recaps from speakers, red carpet premieres, and performances.

2023 Applications

SXSW 2023 applications open late this summer beginning with PanelPicker and Music Festival applications. Stay tuned for updates on participation opportunities and 2023 registration information throughout the year.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.