Newcastle’s O2 City Hall Completes Extensive Restoration

NEWCASTLE (CelebrityAccess) – Newcastle’s O2 City Hall now has a retractable seating system, as well as major restoration works and enhancements in sound and lighting. In addition, the auditorium can now hold 2,600 (up from 2,135) with the flexibility to switch between all standing areas to fully-seated.

The Academy Music Group (AMG) spearheaded the restoration and acquired the venue in 2019. The deal follows an agreement between AMG, Fusion Lifestyle, and Newcastle City Council. As part of the agreement, City Hall, will be rebranded O2 City Hall Newcastle from May 3 2019 as part of AMG and Live Nation’s long-standing partnership with O2, which began in January 2009.

Opened in 1927, the Grade-II-listed City Hall is a major part of the city’s heritage and was one of Newcastle’s first dedicated concert venues. The Theatre Royal Trust took over the management of City Hall from Newcastle City Council in April 2016 and has made significant improvements to the building over the last three years.

Academy Music Group COO Graham Walters said via media release: “When we acquired O2 City Hall Newcastle back in May 2019, we knew that it needed significant adjustments to reinstate it to its former glory and get it firmly back on the schedule for major touring acts. It’s a stunning room, one that has seen the biggest names in rock and pop over the last four decades. Investment in modern facilities – including the option to have an all-standing auditorium – had to be on the agenda to offer a flexible space, as well as keeping a seated configuration. This way, we can hugely extend the variety of live music and events to tour in Newcastle and make sure we preserve its future for people and the community to enjoy for generations to come.”