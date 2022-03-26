The 13th Edition of the International Music Summit Returns to Ibiza

IBIZA (CelebrityAccess) – International Music Summit (IMS), the platform for industry, culture, and education in electronic music, is returning to Ibiza.

The summit will be the first following the COVID-19 pandemic and will take place at the Destino Pacha Ibiza Resort on April 27 – 29. The program will be co-hosted by Pete Tong and Jaguar of Radio 1. The summit aims to highlight best practices in core values to an industry emerging and rebuilding following the pandemic.

Adopting a no-panel policy, the summit has secured a series of keynotes, presentations, conversations, workshops, and sessions with industry leaders.

Key highlights include In Conversation with YouTube and Google’s global head of music Lyor Cohen; artist interviews with Brian Eno, Deadmau5, Duran Duran, Erol Alkan, and Kerri Chandler, among others; an opening keynote from Robb McDaniels (Beatport CEO); a keynote address from Silvia Montello (AFEM), and much more.

There will also be a day dedicated to fast-emerging trends in the music industry, including NFTs and Web3.