Imagine Dragons Announce North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Imagine Dragons upcoming Mercury World Tour is shaping up to be the biggest in the band’s career as they announce 20 new dates in North America.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg of the tour kicks off in August at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on August 5th and conclude with a performance at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on September 15th.

Special guests Macklemore and Kings Elliot are lined up to appear on select dates throughout the tour.

Imagine Dragons are touring in support of their latest album “Mercury – Act 1” which they released in 2021. The band just unveiled their latest single “Bones” from their forthcoming release Mercury – Act 2.

MERCURY WORLD TOUR DATES:

Sun Apr 10 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Wed Apr 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Fri Apr 15 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Sun Apr 17 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Tue Apr 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Apr 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Sun Apr 24 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Tue Apr 26 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

Thu Apr 28 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre

Sun May 01 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

Tue May 03 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wed May 04 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Fri Aug 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium

Sun Aug 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 09 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Fri Aug 12 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Aug 14 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Aug 16 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Thu Aug 18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Aug 20 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Mon Aug 22 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Wed Aug 24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Aug 26 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Sun Aug 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue Aug 30 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 01 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat Sep 03 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Mon Sep 05 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

Thu Sep 08 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Tue Sep 13 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium