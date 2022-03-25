Imagine Dragons Announce North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Imagine Dragons upcoming Mercury World Tour is shaping up to be the biggest in the band’s career as they announce 20 new dates in North America.
Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg of the tour kicks off in August at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on August 5th and conclude with a performance at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on September 15th.
Special guests Macklemore and Kings Elliot are lined up to appear on select dates throughout the tour.
Imagine Dragons are touring in support of their latest album “Mercury – Act 1” which they released in 2021. The band just unveiled their latest single “Bones” from their forthcoming release Mercury – Act 2.
MERCURY WORLD TOUR DATES:
Sun Apr 10 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
Wed Apr 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Fri Apr 15 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Sun Apr 17 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
Tue Apr 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Fri Apr 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Sun Apr 24 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
Tue Apr 26 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron
Thu Apr 28 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre
Sun May 01 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron
Tue May 03 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Wed May 04 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Fri Aug 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium
Sun Aug 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 09 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Fri Aug 12 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sun Aug 14 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Tue Aug 16 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
Thu Aug 18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Aug 20 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Mon Aug 22 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Wed Aug 24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Fri Aug 26 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
Sun Aug 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Tue Aug 30 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 01 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sat Sep 03 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Mon Sep 05 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
Thu Sep 08 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Tue Sep 13 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium