Foreigner Pledges To Donate $5k From Each Of The Las Vegas Residency Shows To Help Ukraine

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The veteran rock act Foreigner announced they are teaming up with the American Red Cross to donate and raise funds for Ukrainian relief efforts during their upcoming residency at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas.

Foreigner has pledged to donate $5,000 from the proceeds of each show at The Venetian Theatre to the American Red Cross Ukrainian relief efforts and will invite their fans to join the effort with their own donations to Red Cross representatives that will be on site during the shows.

The show, “The Best Of Foreigner 4 Live,” officially begins on March 25th, with additional shows scheduled for March 26 and March 30, as well as April 1, 2, 6, 8, and 9.

“The plight of everyone impacted by this conflict is an international tragedy. While we face our own ongoing struggles here at home, I am thrilled at the opportunity to work with the American Red Cross in doing our part in the relief efforts. Our goal is to offer some solace or small comfort to traumatized people in the region. I could think of nothing more American than a gesture of such brotherly love to those who are feeling so displaced and alone in this world right now. I ask all those attending our shows at The Venetian to join with FOREIGNER’s fundraising efforts in any way they can to help enhance our nightly donation of $5,000 to this most important and unfortunate humanitarian crisis,” said the band’s guitarist Mick Jones.

The Red Cross is playing a crucial role in supporting millions of Ukrainians affected by the war, which has created more than 3 million refugees and left an estimated 18 million in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

The American Red Cross has deployed international crisis responders to Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Romania to provide humanitarian relief in support of the international Red Cross operation helping families who fled their homes. These crisis responders—who are lending skills such as information management, cash assistance programming, GIS systems, communications and leadership—are supporting on-the-ground relief efforts alongside local teams, including the Polish Red Cross, Moldovan Red Cross and Romanian Red Cross.

For more information on how the Red Cross is helping relief efforts in Ukraine, please visit: https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2022/ukraine-red-cross-delivers-aid-to-families.html