Sir Elton John Celebrates 75 Years

On Friday, Sir Elton John marked the occasion of his 75th birthday as his final Farewell Yellow Brick Road returns to the road in North America.

I’m not usually one to look back or get nostalgic, but 75 is such a milestone birthday. I’ll definitely find time today to take stock and thank my lucky stars for my wonderful family, friends, and career. I feel unbelievably lucky that at 75, I still love what I do so much – I’m still so energized about music and excited I get to play, listen and talk about this every single day. Being back on the road is a blast, and the thrill of playing live is as amazing as it was 50 years ago. I have so much to pass on to the new generation of fans and artists alike, and I’m determined to keep giving back to the industry that has given me so much.’

As part of his birthday festivities, John announced the release of ‘Diamonds: The Ultimate Greatest Hits’ to streaming platforms, featuring 48 fan favorite tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos for the first time.

As well, John will be featured in a new in-depth interview on Dua Lipa’s iHeartRadio podcast, ‘Dua Lipa: At Your Service’. This weekend will also mark the 30th anniversary of the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

The event will be co-hosted by Foundation Chairman David Furnish and feature Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Eric McCormack. Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, performer, producer, and New York Times best-selling author Brandi Carlile is also set to perform at the event.