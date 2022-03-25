The Rolling Stones To Release A Live Album Of Their Legendary El Mocambo Show

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary rock band the Rolling Stones revealed plans to release live recordings of the group’s famed 1977 concert at the 300-capacity Toronto nightclub, the El Mocambo as a live album.

The album, which will come as a double CD, 4 LP black vinyl, 4 LP neon vinyl and digitally, will feature the band’s full set, newly mixed by Bob Clearmountain, from the March 5 show, along with a selection of additional tracks culled from the previous show on March 4th.

The blues-heavy setlist includes covers of other musicians, such as Muddy Waters “Mannish Boy,” Bo Diddley’s “Crackin’ Up,” Big Maceo’s “Worried Life Blues,” and Willie Dixon’s “Little Red Rooster.” The setlist also includes the live debut of “Worried About You,” which would later be included on the 1981 album “Tattoo You” along with fan favorites such as “Let’s Spend The Night Together,” “Tumbling Dice,” “Honky Tonk Women,” and “Hot Stuff.”

Only four of the performances from the El Mocambo shows found their way onto the Love You Live album that followed in September 1977, which primarily featured music from the band’s tours in 1975 and 1976.

The shows unfolded after a Canadian radio station conducted a contest to select a Canadian band to open for an unknown band called the Cockroaches. April Wine was selected by the radio station’s fans and found themselves opening for the Rolling Stones at the height of their fame.

The album is due on Universal Music Enterprises on May 13th.