UMG’s Ingrooves Music Group Receives Another New Patent for Music Marketing Tech

(CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Group’s (UMG) Ingrooves Music Group has been working diligently for the past few years to develop its marketing tech further and just won another US patent. Ingrooves was granted a patent for AI-driven music marketing technology two years ago.

The new patented tech fuels its proprietary Smart Audience advertising solution, identifying “high-value” streaming audiences for an artist/label based on user listening behavior. Ingrooves claims that campaigns generated through Smart Audience are driving an increase in streams at a rate nearly double that of traditional methods. Ingrooves says “typically rely on identifying fans via social media behavior” via techilive.in.

As a result of its new tech, Ingrooves claims that audiences are more likely to stream a specific artist’s music with deeper engagement and more substantial potential to become long-term fans. Bob Roback, CEO of Ingrooves Music Group, said: “This patent is another significant milestone in our development of innovative marketing solutions that empower labels to be more strategic in reaching new streaming audiences with the best ROI.

Labels and artists access Smart Audience through Ingrooves’ Dispatch Ad Suite, an ad-buying platform that automatically identifies audiences likely to stream their content and then deploys advertising on Facebook and Instagram. Smart Audience is measured by an increased conversion into streams instead of an increase in ad clicks, giving a new metric to measure ROI, as reported by MBW.