Pink Floyd Releases First New Music In Decades Supporting Ukraine with Hey, Hey, Rise Up

(CelebrityAccess) – The iconic and legendary band known as Pink Floyd (David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Guy Pratt, and Nitin Sawhney) has released their first new music in decades, supporting the Ukrainian war and refugee relief. The new song, “Hey, Hey, Rise Up,” features a sample by Andriy Khlyvnyuk, the singer of the Ukrainian band Boombox.

The song is the band’s first original music since their 1994 album Division Bell. All proceeds from the song will go to Ukraine Humanitarian Relief. It features a sample of Khlyvnyuk singing the patriotic Ukrainian song, “The Red Viburnum, ” recorded and sent to Gilmour.

In an interview with The Guardian, Gilmour discussed how he played with Boombox back in 2015 for a benefit concert and how Khlyvnyuk was in the middle of a US tour when he left to join the Ukrainian frontlines to fight against Russia. The song was recorded on March 30th, as reported via the press release and the video (see below) directed by Mat Whitecross.

Gilmour, who has a Ukrainian family, said via Twitter, “We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world’s major powers.”

In another show of solidarity with Ukraine, Pink Floyd removed all of their songs, starting from 1987 on all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus, including Gilmour’s solo works.