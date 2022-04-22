Face the Music Now Foundation Launches for Survivors of Sexual Abuse in the Music Industry

(CelebrityAccess) – Dorothy Carvello, music industry veteran and first female A&R executive for Atlantic Records, announced Thursday (April 21) the launch of the Face the Music Now Foundation**, an organization established by and for survivors of sexual harassment and abuse in the music industry. The Foundation will provide a safe space for survivors while focusing on changing the abuse that has been present throughout the music industry for decades without any accountability.

Within the music industry, 72% of female musicians report discrimination, and 67% say they have been victims of sexual harassment.

“As a survivor myself, I have seen and experienced firsthand how sexual harassment and abuse shatters survivors psychologically, financially, and professionally. It’s not a matter of money; it’s about helping them put the pieces back together. This is about the decades-old and widespread abuse of power in the music industry. We want to help survivors find their voices and take back some of what they have lost.” – Dorothy Carvello.

Face the Music Now Foundation is centered on exposing the reality of what has been going on in the industry for decades, demanding accountability, and paving the way for survivors to tell their stories and reclaim their lives. The Foundation aims to limit the industry-wide use of NDAs that have silenced survivors and allowed abusers to continue their predatory behavior without any repercussions.

“These large, publicly traded companies have been protecting predators, and it’s time their shareholders know how their money is being used. For far too long, the music industry has been turning a blind eye to sexual abuse and harassment, and we’re long overdue for that to change,” Carvello added.

Members of the board of directors include:

Beverly Keel, dean of MTSU’s College of Media and Entertainment and a music industry activist who works for gender and racial equality in the music industry

Bruce Roberts, a writer and solo performer with an extensive repertoire, who penned songs for artists ranging from Barbra Streisand to Elton John

Rob Savage, former U.S. Secret Service special agent responsible for the overall protective and investigative missions within the Los Angeles area

The Foundation is committed to educating a new generation of aspiring music industry leaders to believe in equality and fair treatment in the workplace and finally make the music business safer for all.

**Face the Music Now Foundation is different from the Face the Music Foundation. The Face the Music Foundation utilizes music-based initiatives to break the cycle of addiction, increase understanding about addiction, and provide the means for struggling addicts to get clean and sober. Both are critical organizations but not affiliated.