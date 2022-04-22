Music Declares Emergency Launches U.S. Chapter With Billie Eilish, Bon Iver, Arcade Fire, and More

(CelebrityAccess) – Music Declares Emergency (MDE), a group dedicated to guiding the music industry’s response to global climate and ecological emergencies, has launched a United States chapter with support from musicians invested in the climate crisis.

MDE is a collection of music industry professionals, artists, and organizations collaborating with climate partners to make substantive strides toward human contribution to greenhouse gas emissions. Together, they’ve amassed over 6,000 signatures worldwide, supporting a declaration that calls for immediate government response to protect all life on Earth. Declarers include Billie Eilish, Bon Iver, Arcade Fire, Annie Lennox, Chicano Batman, Tegan and Sara, Tom Morello, Juanes, Tycho, and more.

MDE has operated in the UK since 2019 and has active chapters in France, Germany, Switzerland, Chili, Canada, and now the US. MDE’s media release states, “The climate crisis is the greatest challenge of our time, and the power of music should take its place at the forefront of this important movement to create a safer, fairer, more sustainable world. The climate crisis is about science, not politics. There is #NOMUSICONADEADPLANET.”

“This declaration needs to be the moment where music steps up and really pushes the truth to our audiences and confronts governments so that things happen much more quickly,” says Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde.

“It’s vital that we back this campaign,” says Mike Smith, Global President, Downtown Music Services. “The threat from climate change is real, and we all need to play our part in combating it. We can still do more to reduce our own carbon footprint and use our platform to spread the message that action needs to be taken.”

To sign the MDE declaration, make a donation, or learn more on how to help, please visit www.musicdeclares.net/us.