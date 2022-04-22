Country Duo Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

(CelebrityAccess) – Pop superstar Justin Bieber and country duo Dan + Shay are being slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit.

The lawsuit centers around the song “10,000 Hours”, Bieber’s hit collaboration with Dan + Shay. The single was released in 2019 and was the first single off Dan + Shay’s 2021 album, Good Things. The song debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

TMZ broke the news and reviewed the lawsuit. According to the case, Bieber and Dan + Shay stole the chorus and hook from a song called “First Time Baby Is a Holiday.” It was written by Palmer Rakes and Frank Fioravanti. The song, written in 1973, wasn’t released until 2014. The owners of “First Time” claim it’s unmistakable how similar the two pieces are when compared side by side.

In the suit, the plaintiffs point out the success of “10,000 Hours”, noting 2 billion streams worldwide. TMZ reports the owners are seeking an injunction that would stop future distribution of the song, an unspecified sum of money and official credit on the song.