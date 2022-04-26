Warner Launches An In-House Podcast Network, Interval Presents

(CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the launch of Interval Presents, a new podcast network that will feature multi-format audio content with a focus on the intersection of music, pop culture, and social impact.

Built with WMG’s music catalog and roster in mind, the network will provide a platform for artists and other cultural figures to connect with fans and explore their musical artistry from different perspectives, the company said in a press statement.

The new venture will be led by WMG’s Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy & Business Development, Allan Coye, who has been named General Manager of Interval Presents.

“Interval Presents allows us to develop and share podcast content that propels fresh, engaging conversations around trending topics and issues that matter to diverse communities — all through a culture-forward lens. This is just the beginning and as we grow, we hope to stay true to our roots in music while also using audio artistry as a vehicle to explore new terrains of storytelling, and ultimately, connect deeply with our audience,” Coye said.

“Interval Presents is a natural progression of Warner Music Group’s long history of producing generation-defining music, supporting creatives, and driving culture,” added Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP of Business Development, WMG. “There’s a hunger for more inclusive and authentic podcast content and, with Allan leading the charge, we’re thrilled to launch an audio platform that will connect with this growing audience and spotlight a breadth of voices and perspectives.”

According to WMG, the first podcasts from the network will debut later this year and will feature a variety of formats, including talk shows as well as narrative driven content.

Some of the first podcasts on tap include shows hosted by award-winning artists such as Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o (CAA/Mainstay) who will take on non-fiction storytelling about the African diaspora; Jason Derulo (UTA) who will host a fictional noir-infused romance story; and songwriter Billy Mann, who will use the platform to tell stories about people overcoming adversity.

Additionally, Interval Presents has partnered with production company Awfully Nice, who have developed podcasts for artists such as Idris Elba, and audio-first production company Double Elvis, the company behind the award-winning podcasts Disgraceland, About a Girl, Dear Young Rocker, Here Comes the Break, among others.