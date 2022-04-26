DWP To Bring Country Music California With The Debut Of The GoldenSky Festival

SACRAMENTO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Tim McGraw & Sam Hunt, Carly Pearce and Parmalee are among the artists announced for the inaugural GoldenSky Country Music Festival when it lands at Discovery Park In Sacramento on October 15th and 16th.

The festival, produced by Danny Wimmer Presents in partnership with Visit Sacramento, will also feature performances from the likes of Brothers Osborne, Michael Ray, Midland, Diamond Rio, Brian Kelley, Lindsay Ell, Elvie Shane, Ernest, Brittney Spencer, Lily Rose, and Alexandra Kay among others.

“Besides the amazing lineup, GoldenSky has been curated to create a one-of-a-kind country music festival experience rooted in the capital city,” says Chamie McCurry, Chief Marketing Officer at Danny Wimmer Presents. “Our GoldenSky Beer Festival allows fans to tailgate INSIDE the festival with unlimited sampling over 100 craft beers, The Farmhouse will showcase some of the best farm-to-fork offerings in Sacramento, the El Dorado Market will be THE place to shop for souvenirs, and we can’t wait to see everyone line dancing in the River City Saloon & Dance Hall. It’s been three years in the making and we couldn’t be more excited to finally be here today, announcing it to the world.”

Along with three stages of music, the GoldenSky will also feature an craft beer festival, and a dance hall saloon replete with a mechanical bull.

The fest will also offer a curated selection of local ‘farm to fork’ food offerings, as well as a vendor area with crafts from local artisans.

For the 21+ crowd, the festival will also feature the Loud Lounge, providing a space for the cannabis community to interact and network against a backdrop of live music and art performances all weekend long.

Passes for GoldenSky Festival go on sale at 10:00 AM PT on Friday, April 29 at www.GoldenSkyFestival.com. Fans can sign up for the newsletter or opt-in to receive SMS messages to gain exclusive access to the festival pre-sale, which starts on Wednesday, April 27 at 10:00 AM PT.