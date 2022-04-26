Denis Sullivan Named VP Of International Tours At Feld Entertaiment

(CelebrityAccess) — Feld Entertainment, an entertainment company specializing in family-friendly live tours, announced that Denis Sullivan has been hired as Vice President of International Tours.

In his new role, Sullivan will oversee Feld’s touring properties and collaborate with Feld’s existing team to book and develop tours around the globe.

Sullivan joins Feld with more than two decades of experience in the live events industry and prior to joining Feld, he served as Vice President of Global Tour Planning at Herschend Live, the company behind the famed Harlem Globetrotters brand.

His resume also includes stints as Vice President of Global Touring at World Wrestling Entertainment/WWE, and 6 years as a booking agent with the Kurland Agency.