The Rolling Loud Festival Announces Toronto Expansion For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — The organizers of the rap festival brand Rolling Loud announced the festival will expand to Toronto this year for their first ever Canadian event.

The addition of Toronto will see Rolling Loud take place in four different countries around the world in 2022, including Portugal, the Netherlands, along with events on both coasts in the United States.

The Toronto edition of the event will feature performances by headliners Future, WizKid, and Dave along with homegrown Canadian rap artists such as NAV, Belly, and Pressa.

The fest will take place on the shores of Lake Ontario at Ontario Place from September 9th-11th, 2022.

Tickets for Rolling Loud Toronto go live at 12PM EST on Friday, April 29th.