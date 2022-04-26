Mechanical Licensing Collective Seeks Recommendations For Board And Committee Members

(CelebrityAccess) — The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) is accepting recommendations for Publisher candidates to serve on its Board of Directors and Unclaimed Royalties Oversight, Dispute Resolution and Operations Advisory committees.

The MLC, which was created by the Music Modernization Act of 2018, establishes governance positions that include dedicated roles for representatives from the music publishing community. The terms of several Publisher seats on the Board are set to expire later this year and the MLC will submit all recommendations it receives to the Board’s Publisher Nominating Committee for consideration.

Elections to fill the open board seats will take place this summer, according to the MLC. Board and committee members sit for three-year terms and may be re-elected, based on the MLC’s bylaws.

The openings on the MLC’s Board of Directors and committees include:

Two (2) Publisher seats on the Unclaimed Royalties Oversight Committee, which recommends policies and procedures to The MLC’s Board related to the distribution of unclaimed accrued royalties;

One (1) Publisher seat on the Dispute Resolution Committee, which recommends to the Board policies and procedures for the processing of royalties related to works that are subject to disputes over ownership; and

Two (2) Publisher openings on the Operations Advisory Committee, which makes recommendations to the Board concerning the operations of the Collective, including the efficient investment in and deployment of information technology and data resources.

Recommendations should be made no later than May 26, 2022. Candidates can be recommended here.