Report: City Winery Plans A New Location In Grand Central Station

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — City Winery, the restaurant, winery and concert hall chain is reportedly planning to launch a new location inside of New York City’s iconic Grand Central Terminal.

While the new location has not been officially announced by City Winery, the Gothamist reported that the Metropolitan Transit Authority, which oversees the station, approved a lease agreement for the venue during a finance committee meeting today.

The City Winery location will occupy a 15,888 sq. ft. space in the west part of Vanderbilt Hall and will include a full-service restaurant, a gastropub/bar, along with other dining options.

However, unlike other City Winery locations, the Grand Central terminal won’t host concerts and while some live music will be incorporated, the focus will be on food, the Gothamist reported.

City Winery founder Michael Dorf declined to comment about the new venue to the Gothamist until the lease has been officially signed.

“We’re looking forward to telling the world what it’s gonna be soon,” Dorf told the Gothamist.