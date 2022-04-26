   JOIN LOGIN

The B-52's Announce Farewell Tour
Posted on by CelebrityAccess Staff Writers
(CelebrityAccess) — The iconic new wave band The B-52’s announced that after a career spanning more than 50 years, they are planning their final tour.

The tour is scheduled to hit the road on August 22nd in Seattle with additional dates scheduled across the U.S. before wrapping in Atlanta on November 11th.

The tour will feature support from K.C. & The Sunshine Band and The Tubes.

The tour announcement is something of a surprise after frontman Fred Schneider told Billboard in 2019 that they weren’t anticipating any additional tours and planned instead to take occasional one-off dates.

The B-52s debuted in 1976 and quickly scored a hit with their tongue-in-cheek single “Rock Lobster” that opened the door to shows at New York nightspots such as Max’s Kansas City and CBGB. They went on to record hits such as “Love Shack,” “Roam,” and “Private Idaho,” among others.

