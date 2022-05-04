Portland Police Recover $50,000 Worth Of Gear Stolen From The

SAN BERNARDINO (CelebrityAccess) — Hard Events, producer of the Hard Summer Music Festival, announced the lineup featuring headliners Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, and Porter Robinson for the 2022 return of the popular EDM heavy music fest.

The festival, which will expand to three full days of music for 2022 is scheduled to take place from July 29-31st at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California for the second year in a row.

For 2022, the festival will feature a full slate of some of the biggest names in electronic music, including sets from Porter Robinson, Madeon, Alison Wonderland, GRiZ, Tchami, TOKiMONSTA, Jai Wilf, and Craze, among others

From the house and techno side of the equation, Hard Summer organizers announced scheduled performances from The Mood icon Nicole Moudaber, Life and Death founder DJ Tennis, Detroit’s DJ Minx, rising star Chloé Caillet, Turbo Records boss Tiga, and Abracadabra leader BLOND:ISH.

In all, the festival will feature five full outdoor stages of music, along with free water, shade structures and cooling mist stations located throughout the festival grounds.