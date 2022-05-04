Police In Portland Recover $50k Worth Of The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s Stolen Road Gear

PORTLAND, Ore. (CelebrityAccess) — Police in Portland were able to recover more than $50,000 worth of gear that had been stolen from the San Francisco-based psychedelic rock act, The Brian Jonestown Massacre.

According to the band’s publicist, the gear, which included custom guitars and effects pedals which play a central role in the band’s unique sound and live performances, was stolen from a trailer parked near the Downtown Portland Convention Center following a performance in Seattle.

The gear included a Vox ultrasonic 12 guitar, as well as a Vox Starstreamer 12, Gibson ES 12, Fender Jazz bass, Harmony Sovereign 6 acoustic with Dean Markley, Eko 6 string acoustic with built in pickup, and one guitar tech tool kit, according to a Tweet posted by the band’s founder and frontman Anton Newcombe.

Police in Portland recovered most of the gear during an enforcement action at a homeless camp.

In a statement, the Portland Police Department said:

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, the North Precinct Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) worked with two patrol district officers to abate a camp by the I-405 onramp near North Kerby Avenue. Recently, there has been a homicide and a number of stolen vehicles recovered in the area near the camp. The night shift district officer has been working several investigations related to criminal activity associated with the camp and collaborated with the NRT Officers to come up with a plan to address the public safety threat posed by the criminal activity.

During the abatement, officers recovered 5 of 6 stolen guitars and other equipment taken in an April 18, 2022, theft from The Brian Jonestown Massacre band that was touring in Portland. These guitars are reportedly from the 1960’s and have enormous sentimental value and are not easily replaceable, according to members of the band. Additionally, Officers located and recovered a stolen Subaru, suspected Fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia, damaged car parts, including a catalytic converter, and other brand-new property suspected of being associated with thefts or burglaries. This remains an on-going investigation as the team attempts to identify rightful property owners and potential suspects.

During the clean-up, officers encountered a large litter of 3-week-old puppies with the owner. They were being well-cared for, and the owner had a plan to take them to another location.

“I am extremely proud of the efforts of our dedicated district and NRT officers who worked together to address this criminal base of operations,” said North Precinct Commander Tina Jones. “We are happy to be able to locate and reunite valuable and sentimental items with their rightful owners and hope the actions taken improve public safety in this area. The conditions of the area were deplorable and a public safety hazard. We also appreciate our partners who assisted in cleaning up the detritus to improve the condition of our city.”