Ten Alligator Records Artists Receive 16 Living Blues Magazine Award Nominations With Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Shemekia Copeland and More

(CelebrityAccess) – Living Blues magazine has announced in its upcoming May issue the nominees for the 2021 Living Blues Readers’ Poll Awards. Leading the nominations with four is Grammy-award-winning guitarist, singer, and songwriter Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.

Ingram is nominated for Blues Artist of the Year, Best Live Performer, Most Outstanding Musician – Guitar, and Best Blues Album for his release 662. Shemekia Copeland received noms for Blues Artist of the Year, Most Outstanding Blues Singer, and Best Live Performer. West Coast singer/songwriter Chris Cain received nods for Blues Artist of the Year and Best Blues Album for Raisin’ Cain.

Guitarist/lap-steel master Selwyn Birchwood, Southern blues-rocker Tinsley Ellis, roots rock guitarist Tommy Castro, Texas pianist/vocalist Marcia Ball, and harmonica masters Charlie Musselwhite, Rick Estrin, and Billy Branch each received one nomination.

Living Blues is America’s first blues publication, founded in Chicago in 1970. The magazine has provided fans with insightful, in-depth stories on such legendary blues artists as Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Koko Taylor, and John Lee Hooker. Living Blues was acquired by the University of Mississippi in 1983 and is published bimonthly by the Center for the Study of Southern Culture. The magazine sponsors the Blues Today! Symposium each spring at the University of Mississippi and is the recipient of the Blues Foundation’s prestigious Keeping the Blues Alive Award.

Living Blues fans may vote at www.livingblues.com before June 15, 2022.