Madonna Celebrating 50 Number One Hits With New Compilation under Warner Music

(CelebrityAccess) – Madonna has been in the news lately with comments on how odd she looks and how she’s taken plastic surgery way too far. But, all that aside, you have to give it to the Material Girl; she’s been in the music industry’s pop and dance game for a long time.

Madonna is the first and only artist to have 50 No. 1s on any single chart administered by Billboard.

A testament to her longevity is the release of a new compilation set, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, scheduled for a June 24th streaming release with physical editions planned for August 19th. The 3-CD collection has been curated by Madonna herself and features 50 of her songs that have topped the Billboard dance charts over the past 40 years.

The compilation will also be made available as a 2LP vinyl set with a 16-song version of the tracklisting, a single CD version also featuring just 16 songs, and various versions in various colors on vinyl. A bumper 6-vinyl edition that’ll feature all 50 tracks will be available through Madonna’s online store only.

The compilation will be the first release covered by Madonna’s partnership with Warner Music Group (WMG), signed in August 2021. WMG and Madonna struck a global partnership that includes her recorded music catalog. With over 300 million records sold, Ms. Ciccone is the best-selling female artist of all time and was inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

While most of the tracks are radio-length edits of Madonna singles, there is the inclusion of some rarities, such as the “You Can Dance” remix, an Underground Club Mix of “Erotica,” and the ‘Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit’ of “Ray Of Light.”

Getting into the groove much?