MusiCares Hosts Several Virtual Events for Mental Health Awareness Month

(CelebrityAccess) Throughout May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, MusiCares will host a series of weekly virtual events on MusiCares.org, dealing with suicide prevention, stress management, and eating disorders. The sessions are open to all music professionals and creators.

“The pandemic has left a lasting impact on the overall health and wellness of those in the industry and their mental health in particular,” the organization said. Mental health support is an ongoing need within the music community. MusiCares is committed to delivering services to anyone in the community who needs it and breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health.”

The 2021 Wellness in Music survey found that 20% of respondents reported moderate to severe levels of depression, while a whopping 56% reported moderately high to very high levels of anxiety. Yet 38% said they had not sought counseling because they couldn’t afford it.

The programming began at the Desert Hearts and Stagecoach festivals in California, where representatives from MusiCares hosted daily NARCAN training and hearing clinics. MusiCares also provided a safe backstage space, The Safe Harbor Room, for artists and crew members.

On Tuesday (May 3), MusiCares kicked off its series of events:

May 3 – Talk Saves Lives With the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

MusiCares and Louisa Rocque from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention helped to learn how to recognize and help those in the music community who are struggling with suicidal thoughts.

May 9 – Living Your Best Life: General and Music Based approaches to Stress Management (1-2pm PST)

Join MusiCares, Broderick Leaks, Ph.D., and Danielle Lowe, MT-BC, MSW (music therapist, board-certified, master of social work) to learn helpful wellness tools and discuss how music therapy can provide beneficial insights to survive and thrive.

May 14 – Lovers & Friends Festival (11am – 10pm PST)

MusiCares is hosting a Safe Harbor Room, NARCAN training, and hearing clinic during the Lovers and Friends festival in Las Vegas, NV. Eligible professionals will be fitted for free custom earplugs during the hearing clinic. MusiCares has also partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and will be offering education and resources on suicide prevention. All services are open to artists and crew only while supplies last.

May 17 – How You Breathe is How You Are (5-6pm PST)

Join MusiCares and Sandy Abrams for a 60-minute session that includes an introduction to the neuroscience of breath.

May 19 – Mental Health Action Say with MTV Entertainment Group

Join MusiCares, MTV, and hundreds of other organizations across social media to promote a shift from mental health awareness to mental health action.

May 25 – Disordered Eating and Disorders in the Entertainment Profession: What You Need to Know to Improve Your Relationship With Food And Your Body (1-2pm PST)

Join MusiCares and Melanie Rogers, founder, and CEO of BALANCE, to discuss the risk of eating disorders and disordered eating in the entertainment industry and tips to help those struggling with food behaviors.

May 27 – California Roots Festival (11am – 10pm PST)

In addition to these events, MusiCares will also continue to host support groups for the music community. These support groups are available year-round:

Cyber Emotional Support Group (In Partnership with ASCAP)

Every Thursday, 4-5 p.m. PT

Every Friday, 1-2 p.m. PT

Women’s Music Community Support Group

Every Thursday, 10-11 a.m. PT

Black Music Community Support Group

Every Thursday noon-1 p.m. PT

LGBTQ Music Community Support Group

Every Wednesday noon-1 p.m. PT

Addiction Recovery Support Group

Every Tuesday 1-2 p.m. PT & 4-5 p.m. PT

Every Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. PT

Every Thursday, 2-3 p.m. PT & 4-5 p.m. PT

MusiCares also offers several ongoing health clinics and services, including weekly yoga practices, physical therapy, smoking cessation, and more.

For people seeking additional assistance, contact MusiCares at 800.687.4227 or Musicaresrelief@musicares.org.