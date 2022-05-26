Alanis Morissette To Be Inducted To Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) has announced Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette as its newest inductee. Morissette has been known for her wide-open autobiographical songwriting since the release of her iconic Jagged Little Pill in 1995. Morissette has sold over 60 million copies with nine studio and three live albums.

“Some albums define a generation, but few albums can transform a generation as Jagged Little Pill did,” says Stan Meissner, CSHF Chairman. “Alanis is a tour de force who blazed her own trail amongst the male-dominated alternative rock landscape of the 90s; and her intrepid approach to songwriting has influenced and empowered an entire generation of songwriters, including Avril Lavigne, Pink, Katy Perry, Serena Ryder, Beyoncé, and Olivia Rodrigo to name a few.”

Morissette joins previously announced 2022 inductees Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance to be honored during the gala on Saturday, September 24. The performer list for the inductee ceremony includes seven-time JUNO winner Serena Ryder, four-time JUNO winner Jessie Reyez, and recent JUNO winner Charlotte Cardin.

Tickets for the 2022 CSHF gala go on sale Friday, May 27, available through the Massey Hall website.