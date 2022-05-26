Rising Star Brooke Eden Partners With the RIAA on ‘Music Matters’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Rising country star and vocal powerhouse Brooke Eden announced a new partnership with the RIAA – Music Matters. The new initiative will have Eden appearing at medical centers, recording studios, and schools throughout the year. The campaign shows how music can enable people to be true to themselves, give people a voice, a purpose, and connect us – providing strength and courage to navigate life’s challenges.

“It’s important to the RIAA to support artists using their voice and music where it matters most,” says Jackie Jones, RIAA VP of Artist and Industry Relations. “By creating this program, our hope is to provide a platform that allows artists to speak to policymakers directly about the importance of music and create tangible moments that show how music makes a difference in our lives.”

Eden came out as a member of the LBGTQ+ community in January 2021 via a video posted on her official Instagram account to the Ed Sheeran song, “Perfect.” Eden has been in a loving relationship with her partner, Hilary Hoover, and became engaged a year ago. Hoover is a Nashville-based promo director who has worked with Garth Brooks in the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Eden (@brookeedenmusic)

Eden says, “This effort is an opportunity to help others find confidence and their better selves.” Lending her own life experience as a member of the rainbow alphabet, Eden shares that she “just wants people to feel comfortable in their own skin.”

“Music Matters” will officially launch on June 23rd, with Eden standing next to Representative David Cicilline, Chair of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus.