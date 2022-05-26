Don McLean No Longer Performing at NRA Meeting – ‘Grand Ole Night of Freedom’

HOUSTON (CelebrityAccess) – “American Pie” singer Don McLean has withdrawn from performing at the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Houston this weekend – due to the Robb Elementary School (Uvalde) shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday (May 24).

Authorities state the 18-year-old gunman (Salvador Ramos) opened fire at Robb Elementary, entering the school with a handgun and a rifle before pulling the triggers. Ramos also shot and killed his grandmother before the mass shooting took place.

McLean’s representative sent a statement to the Press Herald in response to questions about his continued participation in the event.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” he said. “I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events. After all, we are all Americans. I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation.”

After the incident, several celebrities reacted to the shooting, condemning the US government for its current gun laws and pleading with lawmakers to make a change.

Several other musicians are scheduled for the NRA’s Grand Ole Night of Freedom concert at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Danielle Peck, T. Graham Brown, Larry Gatlin, Larry Stewart, Jacob Bryant, and Lee Greenwood, whose song “God Bless the U.S.A” is used frequently for conservative events.

As of press time, the NRA event is scheduled to go ahead Saturday night in Houston, approximately 280 miles from Uvalde – the hometown of proud Texan Matthew McConaughey.