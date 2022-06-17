Eminem Transforms Jailhouse Rock in New Elvis Biopic Song

(CelebrityAccess) – Rap God Eminem is adding his brand of hip-hop to Elvis Presley’s song “Jailhouse Rock” off the soundtrack from The King of Rock and Roll’s forthcoming biopic, The King and I. Teaming up with CeeLo Green, the song takes Presley’s iconic track with a new, modern twist.

During the song’s first couple of verses, Eminem references another iconic Presley song, “Blue Suede Shoes,” while talking about his childhood in the trailer park.

“It goes one for the trailer park, two for my baby-ma/Three for the tater tots, four if you ate a lot,” Em raps. “Five if you came to rock, straight up while I’m shittin’ on my comp.”

Green balances out Em’s rap with a chorus singing, “And I don’t give a shit about a thing you say/I just wanna feel like a king again. And if you don’t like it you can sit and spin/Middle fingers up (Yeah), we ’bout to do this shit again.”

Later in the song, Eminem draws comparisons against himself and Elvis, referencing how they got get flack for stealing Black music. Em raps: “Now I’m about to explain to you all the parallels/Between Elvis and me, myself/It seem obvious: one, he’s pale as me. Second, we both been hailed as kings/He used to rock the Jailhouse, and I used to rock The Shelter/We sell like Velveeta Shells and Cheese.”

The new Elvis film, which has Austin Butler in the lead role has a star-studded line-up of artists creating modern songs to pair with Elvis’ classic tunes on the soundtrack. The likes of Swae Lee, Denzel Curry, Jack White, Diplo, Tame Impala, and Maneskin have all written original songs for the Baz Luhrmann-directed film.