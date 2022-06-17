Bon Jovi Surprises Paul McCartney in Leading Birthday Sing-Along at NJ Stadium Show

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – During Paul McCartney‘s concert at MetLife Stadium Thursday night (June 16) Mr. Jon Bon Jovi decided to surprise him from the wings of the stage.

As reported by NJ.com, Jon Bon Jovi held a huge bundle of balloons and in the other, a microphone to surprise McCartney two days before his 80th birthday and moments before the Beatles legend was about to perform the classic “Birthday” Beatles song.

As McCartney was asking the crowd if anyone had a birthday coming up, Bon Jovi interrupted him, “I know it’s somebody’s birthday.” McCartney asked, “Who’s That?”, before turning around to face the 80’s rock star approaching.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Olivier (@bobbyolivier)

“Welcome to New Jersey, I have 60,000 people who want to sing Happy Birthday to you.” Bon Jovi then took the lead over the sold-out crowd and sang to McCartney. As he left the stage, he released the balloons but they got caught in the rafters.

A few moments later, Bruce Springsteen emerged from the side of the stage to jam with McCartney on two songs – Springsteen’s “Glory Days” and the Beatles’, “I Wanna Be Your Man.” “Here’s to 80 more years of glory days,” Springsteen said.