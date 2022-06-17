Polydor President Ben Mortimer Announces Key Leadership Promotions

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Polydor Records President, Ben Mortimer has announced key leadership promotions following the exit of co-president Tom March for Geffen in the United States.

Music Week has confirmed that effective immediately, Jodie Cammidge and Stephen Hallowes have been named co-managing directors. Cammidge was previously promotions director and Hallowes is upped from his position of director of marketing. With these two promotions, two senior director roles have been created: Semera Khan has been promoted to senior director of creative and Luke Ferrar to senior innovation director.

Hallowes joined Polydor from Beggars/XL in 2009 as digital manager. He was promoted to head of digital, before making the move to marketing, where he was head, and then co-director of the department. He has led and overseen campaigns for Lana Del Rey, ABBA, Mabel, Jax Jones, and Haim, among others.

Cammidge began his Universal Music career at Polydor, before spending a decade at Mercury where he was director of radio. Since his return to Polydor in the role of promotions director, he successfully grew their radio and TV Airplay market share to No.1 label in the UK during 2020, according to Radiomonitor.

In her decade at Polydor, Khan has curated creative campaigns with Madonna, Michael Kiwanuka, The Rolling Stones, and Mick Jagger. She was inducted into the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour in 2019.

Ferrar joined the team at Polydor in 2016 as head of digital. He was subsequently promoted to the newly created position of innovation director, which the label said reflects his “unique ability to identify and harness the very latest in digital technologies and innovations to optimise artist campaigns”.

Mortimer said: “These promotions reflect Polydor’s vision of what a modern record company should be, with music, creativity and innovation at the heart of the label. Stephen exemplifies a modern executive, as kind and thoughtful as he is driven and intelligent. Jodie is well loved by artists, managers and the wider industry with deep relationships not just in promotions but across the industry both here and abroad.

“Together they complement each other brilliantly, and alongside Semera and Luke – who as anybody will tell you are stars – they have played massive roles in Polydor’s huge success over the last few years. It feels great to be able to recognise that.”