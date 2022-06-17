ASM Global Academy Launches as Live Entertainment’s First Venue Management Training Platform

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – ASM Global, one of the leading producers of live entertainment experiences, has launched the first multilingual globalized training program – ASM Global Academy. The Academy will be available to its 61,000 global workforces and aims to elevate upskilled team members and the guest experience.

There are more than 1,800 multi-language courses available within the ASM Global Academy. It will give ASM Global team members an opportunity to complete self-paced learning courses, which support their career development and enhance their knowledge when it comes to creating the ultimate guest experience.

Many of the trainings are specifically customized to ASM Global and created in-house by ASM Global’s training department. Training courses will encompass but not be limited to guest services, diversity, equity and inclusion, food safety, inclusive culture, sustainability, operations, safety and security, and leadership.

ASM Global Academy will utilize gamification, badges, leaderboards, quizzes, and evaluations to create an innovative, engaging and comprehensive e-learning experience. This includes 34 safety courses created specifically for venue management and a customized online guest services program.

ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension said, “This tool is a real win and substantial benefit for our clients and employees. Our scale allows us to create this initiative and provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity for our clients to receive a complete training program as part of our service—a one-stop training and employee education program to its clients.

“This program continues to reinforce our complete commitment to bringing forward-thinking technologies in every aspect of what we do for our clients. It furthers our team prep, breadth of knowledge and tools to bring measurable value and delivery of remarkable guest journeys.”

Shauna Elvin, ASM Global’s executive vice president, global human resources, said, “This program is being rolled out in the United States, APAC, the U.K., Europe, Latin America and the Middle East; and we believe ASM team members will be even more energized, satisfied and equipped to deliver the best guest experience possible and advance their career interests.

“These are the types of offerings that make a company a great place to work and creates an engaged and enthusiastic workforce.”