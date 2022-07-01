Stephanie Haughton-Campbell Named UK Music’s New Director of Operations

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – UK Music has named Stephanie Haughton-Campbell as its new Director of Operations. Houghton-Campbell will now handle business operations, the UK music board, and project management across multiple UK Music events.

Before taking on her new position, she was Chief of Staff at First Draft, a not-for-profit that protects communities from misinformation, and before that spent eight years at Lloyd’s Register as an advisor to senior executives across the global marine business.

UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin said to Musicweek: “I’m delighted that Stephanie is joining the team at UK Music. She brings a wealth of team development and organizational experience, and it’s great to have her on board.”

Haughton-Campbell said: “It is a privilege to return to the creative sector in an organization that wholeheartedly supports and champions our vibrant and diverse UK music industry.”

She succeeds former director of operations and head of diversity Rachel Bolland, who was with UK Music for three years. Bolland was inducted into the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honor in 2021.

UK Music’s mission as per its official website, is “UK Music is the collective voice of the UK’s world-leading music industry. We represent all sectors of our industry – bringing them together to collaborate, campaign, and champion music.”