Brigitte Green Promoted to Senior Vice President Film/TV Creative Licensing at Interscope/Geffen/A&M

SANTA MONICA, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Brigitte Green has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Film and TV Licensing at Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records. In her newly expanded role, she will continue to oversee the placement of music from the label’s artists in film, television, trailers, and promos. Green has been with Interscope in the role of VP, Creative Licensing since 2018.

According to Musicweek, Green and her team at Interscope hosted a weekly virtual meetup (during the pandemic) for the film and television music industry called “Hippy Dippy Hang”, where artists could meet with music supervisors from studios, and networks, trailer houses, and indie music supervision community.

Throughout the series, artists such as Finneas, 6LACK, Moneybagg Yo, Kacey Musgraves, and Imagine Dragons interacted with the film and television community.

Steve Berman, Vice Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M, said: “Brigitte and her team’s work representing our artists’ music to the film and television creative community has provided important exposure and visibility to our artists, helping them expand their fan bases and grow their careers. During the pandemic her weekly meetups became an important way for our company and our artists to be woven into the fabric of the creative community.”

Green, added: “I look forward to continuing to collaborate with the creative community to bring our amazing music to new audiences.”