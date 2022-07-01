Ambassador Theatre Group North American Vice President, Mark L. Perthel, Dead at 62

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Mark Perthel, North American VP of Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) died Friday (June 24) at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, the company has confirmed to Variety. He was 62. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Perthel, who was also referred to as “Booker” in the entertainment industry via his obituary, began his career at the tour accounting firm Phoenix Management, working with artists including the Police, U2, and Madonna. Throughout his 40 years in the business, Perthel held top talent-buying positions at Six Flags Theme Parks, Disney World, Bethlehem Musikfest, and SMG North America.

He also launched MP Presents in 2002 where he presented, promoted, and managed concerts and festivals throughout the southeastern United States. In 2009, Mark joined ATG, North America as the primary talent buyer for the southeast US.

“Mark was highly regarded across the industry,” noted Stephen Lewin, CEO of ATG, North America. “For many of us at ATG, Mark was a colleague, a mentor, and a friend. Above all, we will miss his warm nature and friendly smile.”

His obituary describes him as a “dedicated husband, loving father, and an understanding and compassionate friend, who was general with his gifts and friendship, always willing to help those in need.”

Perthel is survived by his wife: Elizabeth Perthel, sons: Arthur and Dillon; brothers Carl and Earl; and one sister, Karen Perthel Sepp.

Those interested in paying their respects may donate in Mark’s name to MusiCares.org or the Nashville Rescue Mission.