Wiz Khalifa and Red Light Holland Launch Mistercap, A New Psilocybin and Mushroom Wellness Brand

ONTARIO (CelebrityAccess) – Cannabis advocate Wiz Khalifa has teamed up with Ontario-based Canadian company, Red Light Holland to launch Mistercap, a new naturally occurring psilocybin and mushroom wellness brand.

Red Light Holland already produces, grows, and sells psychedelics in the Netherlands, which boasts one of the most liberal drug policies worldwide. The Grammy-nominated rapper is working with Red Light Holland on magic truffles in the Netherlands, and they’re aiming to launch home-grown natural (non-psychedelic) mushroom kits in the US, Europe, and Canada by the end of the year.

“We’ve been working with Wiz Khalifa and his team to collaborate and create a brand that encompasses our joint belief for the affordable and equitable access to naturally occurring psilocybin responsibly,” said Red Light Holland CEO/Director Todd Shapiro in a statement. He added that they “will monitor future potential markets, if and when regulations legally permit, to expand the availability” of the psychedelic product line and “will continue to work towards producing additional functional mushroom products jointly under the Mistercap brand.”

Shapiro said that Khalifa’s influence makes him “uniquely positioned to help us spread the message and end the stigma surrounding psilocybin while focusing on mental health and wellness.”

The sale of the naturally occurring psychedelic (psilocybin), which is the active ingredient in “magic mushrooms” – is illegal under federal law in the US and Canada, though it was recently decriminalized statewide in Oregon as well as the District of Columbia (DC Initiative 81). It makes use or possession of natural psychedelics (magic mushrooms, ayahuasca, mescaline) the lowest priority on the totem pole for police. Psilocybin is legal for sale only in the Netherlands, though Austria, Portugal, Spain, and the Czech Republic, have decriminalized possession of magic mushrooms according to the Washingtonian.

There’s a reason for optimism, another federally-banned drug, cannabis, is now fully legal for recreational use in roughly half of all the US states, DC, and multiple territories, while others have allowed it for medical use. In Canada, cannabis is legal on the federal level for recreational use, while many countries in Europe have also legalized or decriminalized the drug recreationally. In the wake of these successful legalization efforts, several celebrity-branded cannabis products have flooded the market, including Khalifa’s own Khalifa Kush cannabis line, which he’s run since 2014.

“Launching Mistercap Magic Truffles in the Netherlands and creating other Mistercap natural mushroom products and Home Grow kits is gonna be dope,” said Khalifa in a statement. “We are building something special and are excited to grow with the industry.”