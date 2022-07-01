Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Brad Paisley, Alicia Keys, and More Scheduled for ‘Ukraine: Answering the Call’ Event

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Ukraine: Answering the Call is an hour-long event aimed to bring awareness and funds to those whose lives have been turned upside down due to the ongoing crisis and Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday (June 30), NBC announced Sheryl Crow, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, and Finneas have joined the star-studded event and are scheduled to appear as special guests.

The newly announced celebrities already join a host of globally known stars including Jon Batiste, Kristen Bell, Brad Paisley, Brandi Carlile, and many more.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has challenged Americans to use their voices to reach those who want peace, and he will address the US during the special. NBC News will also share reports on the stories of real people all around the world who have been affected by the crisis in Ukraine. During the broadcast, viewers will have the chance to help families by donating to the International Rescue Committee.

The hour-long televised event airs on Sunday (July 3) on NBC, MSNBC, and CNBC.