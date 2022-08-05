   JOIN LOGIN

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Melissa Etheridge

Posted on by Bob Lefsetz
Melissa Etheridge is open, honest and forthcoming, nothing is off limits. We discuss her music, her relationships, her upbringing, her sexuality, Bill Clinton, Al Gore, the Oscars… It’s like talking with a friend!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/melissa-etheridge-100487742/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/melissa-etheridge/id1316200737?i=1000574984329

https://open.spotify.com/episode/22jRC2AzMULmUwIjK7P21m?si=f6I8IuSmTiWO6XRXvH7oVg

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/b2391d50-7211-4bb4-ab3e-ed4ca08ae617/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-melissa-etheridge

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/melissa-etheridge-205503143

